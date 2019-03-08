Maddie’s parents slam Netflix doco

Maddie McCann went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007. Picture: Supplied

MADELEINE McCann's parents have slammed a new Netflix movie about their daughter's kidnap fearing it could hinder the painstaking police search for her.

According to The Sun, Kate and Gerry McCann have revealed they had been asked to take part in the documentary but "want nothing to do with it".

Oscar-winning Netflix boasts the documentary has "riveting" new interviews with key investigators as the 12th anniversary of Maddie's disappearance approaches.

The streaming giant is set to release more details and the launch date of the movie The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann in the coming weeks.

The McCanns hit out in a statement released by spokesman Clarence Mitchell.

It read: "The production company told us that they were making the documentary and asked us to participate.

"But [we] want nothing to do with it."

The couple added: "We did not see and still do not see how this program will help the search for Madeleine and, particularly given there is an active police investigation, could potentially hinder it.

"Consequently, o­­ur views and preferences are not reflected in the program.

"We will not be making any further statements or giving interviews regarding this program."

Friends of the McCanns, who were with them in Portugal, have also snubbed the venture.

Netflix is already predicting the documentary, due out this month, will be a huge global success.

Maddie McCann was just three years old when she disappeared. Picture: AP

Despite an exhaustive police search, no light has been shed on Maddie’s disappearance. Picture: Supplied

Maddie's parents had received numerous requests from producers Pulse Films over the past 18 months.

A source close to the filmmakers told The Sun: "Everyone everywhere is fascinated by the Maddie story.

"We would have welcomed the opportunity of working with the McCanns directly but they informed us they couldn't and wouldn't consider taking part while a police investigation is into their daughter's abduction is ongoing.

"But we have interesting new interviews with people close to the inquiry and we believe we can give justice to this unbelievably tragic story."

The filmmakers scooped three awards at last month's Oscars for Roma, which follows the life of a live-in housekeeper of a middle-class family in Mexico City.

The apartment block where Maddie McCann went missing. Picture: Supplied

ENDURING MYSTERY

Three-year-old Maddie vanished from a holiday apartment in Portugal's Praia da Luz in May 2007 while her parents were dining with friends in a nearby tapas restaurant.

She had been left sleeping alone with her younger twin siblings Sean and Amelie with regular half hourly checks being made on the children.

Her parents cling onto a glimmer of hope their eldest child could still be found alive.

She would now be aged 15, nearly 16.

It is not yet known if the documentary, which has cost up to a reported $A37 million, will be a one off, a two-parter or, as originally intended, an eight-part series.

Kate and Gerry McCann hold an age-progressed image of their daughter to mark the fifth anniversary of Maddie’s disappearance in 2012. Picture: Getty Images

'A MASSIVE HIT FOR NETFLIX'

An insider at Pulse Films reportedly told The Sun: "Netflix are hoping it will be a massive hit."

It is not known if retired Portuguese detective Goncalo Amaral has agreed to take part.

In his bestseller book The Truth of the Lie he accuses Maddie's parents - who were once suspects in their daughter's disappearance - of faking her kidnap after she accidentally died in the holiday flat.

The McCann friend said: "The family understand Mr Amaral and Portuguese police officers have been approached.

"Their lawyers will be keeping watch for any potentially libellous material."

The search for Maddie - who was just nine days away from her fourth birthday - has became the most high-profile missing person investigation in history.

The youngster's face in iconic pictures is recognisable around the world.

Netflix has had a string of successful true crime documentaries including hit documentary Amanda Knox on wrongly jailed American student Amanda Knox for British student Meredith Kercher's murder.

This story was originally published in The Sun and is reprinted with permission.