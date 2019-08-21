Netflix drops trailer for hugely anticipated movie

Netflix has revealed two trailers for one of its most anticipated films of 2019, Marriage Story.

It's the second time the streamer has collaborated with director Noah Baumbach who made his 2017 feature The Meyerowitz Stories at Netflix.

Marriage Story stars Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver as an artistic couple with a young child going through the punishing throes of divorce.

Two trailers have been dropped - one from actor Nicole's (Johansson) perspective and the other from playwright Charlie's (Driver).

Baumbach said in a statement: "Marriage Story is a love story that reveals itself within the breakdown. With these companion trailers I wanted to show the relationship through the eyes of both characters.

"There are many sides to every story, and the movie embraces these different viewpoints in order to find the shared truth."

While Marriage Story has released two trailers, told through each character's point of view, it's still one movie, unlike 2014 movie The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby which was a series of three movies telling the same story of a break-up through different characters' perspectives.

Marriage Story isn't the first time Baumbach has dealt with divorce. His second, breakout film, The Squid and the Whale, earnt him high praise for its unflinching portrayal of Brooklyn intellectuals' divorce in the 1980s.

That film, starring Laura Linney, Jeff Daniels and Jesse Eisenberg, was semi-autobiographical, based on Baumbach's experiences during his parents' divorce.

Marriage Story is another personal movie for Baumbach, who also wrote the screenplay. He said in an interview with Indiewire that he drew on his own divorce from actor Jennifer Jason Leigh, with whom he has a son, as well as that of people he knows.

Marriage Story is Baumbach's fourth movie with Driver, having previously worked with him in Frances Ha, While We're Young and The Meyerowitz Stories. It's Baumbach's first film with Johansson.

Marriage Story also stars Laura Dern, Alan Alda and Ray Liotta.

Baumbach is also known for his creative collaborations with actor, writer and director Greta Gerwig, whom he met while making Greenberg.

Baumbach and Gerwig co-wrote his films Frances Ha and Mistress America and is reportedly working on the script for a Barbie movie to star Margot Robbie. The pair also have a child together.

Gerwig, who was nominated for two Oscars last year for writing and directing Lady Bird, will release a new adaptation of Little Women for Sony on January 1.

Marriage Story will premiere next month at the Toronto International Film Festival and will be available to stream on Netflix sometime this spring.

Share your movies and TV obsessions | @wenleima