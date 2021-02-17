Chilling triple-0 call of mum’s beheading released

A heartbroken sister has told a court she will never forgive her horror-movie obsessed sibling who "butchered" and beheaded their mother in a shocking fit of rage at the family home in Sydney's west.

Jessica Camilleri stabbed Rita Camilleri to death in the kitchen of their St Clair home before mutilating and hacking off her mother's head, carrying it outside to show neighbours, in July 2019.

The 27-year-old was found guilty of manslaughter at trial in December, after she had pleaded not guilty to murder on the grounds of substantial impairment.

Jessica Camilleri was charged with the murder of her mother, but found guilty of manslaughter.

The trial heard Camilleri was suffering from several mental illnesses when she stabbed 57-year-old Rita more than 100 times in the neck and head, decapitated her and cut out her eyeballs, tongue and nose.

She would tell police she got the idea to decapitate her mother - also her sole carer - "from the movies" she obsessively watched including the Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Jeepers Creepers.

At a sentence hearing on Wednesday her older sister Kristy Torrisi delivered a tearful victim impact statement before the Supreme Court, saying her mother was "butchered like she was nothing".

Kristy Torrisi, sister of Jessica Camilleri, spoke of her anguish in court. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Joel Carrett

"I wouldn't wish this pain upon anyone," she said. "My heart feels incredible pain day in, day out."

Ms Torrisi slammed her sister's refusal to accept help from family and doctors, saying it was Camilleri's own decisions that "led her here".

"My mother was taken from me by the selfish hands of my own sister," she said.

"She was killed and butchered like she was nothing, all because of a fit of rage.

"The aftermath of the events that occurred that day have left myself, my family, my son and anyone who had the privilege of knowing my mother in absolute loss.

"I will never forgive (Jessica) nor forget a single thing about that evening, because Jessica was well aware of the help our entire family extended to her, and tried to give her from a young age."

Jessica Camilleri’s aunt, Rita’s sister Mary Hill, also gave a statement on Wednesday. Picture: John Grainger

Ms Torrisi said her "beautiful inside and out" mother had a "heart of gold" and put all others before herself, "including Jessica".

Her traumatised young son believes her aunty to be dead, and Ms Torrisi can't bring herself to tell him otherwise "because of the fear he has about her", she told the court.

Mary Hill, Rita Camiller's sister, told the court her late sibling had been blinded to the danger Jessica posed by her "unconditional love" as a mother.

The court has heard Camilleri suffers from conditions including obsessive compulsive disorder, autism and an intellectual disability.

Crown prosecutor Tony McCarthy told the court the shocking killing of Rita Camilleri was the culmination of escalating violence her daughter had displayed throughout her life, which had evolved from hair pulling to an explosive and deadly attack.

He said a forensic psychologist had recently assessed her as having a "moderate to high" risk of reoffending if released.

"She represents … an ongoing danger to the community," he said.

Jessica Camilleri faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.

"And that involves a consideration of firstly her inability to exercise self-control when triggered (which) has elevated from pulling people's hair … to extreme acts of violence.

"Her history is one of non-compliance with her medication and a lack of success in any treatments that she had received in improving her behaviour."

Mr MCarthy said Camilleri's "obsession" with macabre films and images "played out with the killing of her mother".

Justice Helen Wilson questioned whether Camilleri was truly remorseful for her actions considering she had first "constructed" a story that painted Rita as the aggressor.

Rita Camilleri, 57, was found decapitated at her St Clair home.

Her barrister Nathan Steel told the court Camilleri may not show remorse in the same way as others without her conditions that she now abandoned any pretence that she was acting in self defence.

He said psychologist Dr Richard Furst had reported her risk factors could be managed long term via a comprehensive mental health support plan.

Camilleri faces a maximum 25 years behind bars and will be sentenced at a later date.

Originally published as 'Never forgive': Fury over mum's beheading