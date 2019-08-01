Menu
A man was taken into custody at the scene of the raid. Picture: Chris McMahon
Crime

‘Never seen so many police’: Cops descend on house

by CHRIS MCMAHON
1st Aug 2019 10:09 AM
POLICE have swarmed a street in Paradise Point, causing an early morning kerfuffle in the beachside suburb.

A young man was taken into custody following the raid on the home in Abalone Ave.

Six police cars descended on the street about 9am this morning looking for the man.

Detectives were seen carrying bags of evidence from the home.

It is unknown at this stage why the man was arrested.

A resident witnessing the drama said there were "heaps and heaps and heaps of cops".

"I have never seen that many police in Paradise Point ever."

