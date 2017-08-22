New $13,000 shade sail for Hervey Bay Special School

IN THE SHADE: Mundubbera Burnett Lodge and the Sandy Strait Sizzlers, along with Hand Heart Pocket joined forces to ensure the installation of a shade sail for the benefit of students at Hervey Bay Special School.

A NEW shade sail for the Hervey Bay Special School will keep kids protected while allowing them to keep playing outside.

The $13,000 installation was funded by the Mundubbera Burnett Lodge, the Sandy Strait Sizzler and the Hand Heart Pocket the Charity of Freemasons Queensland.

Mundubbera Burnett Lodge Secretary, Peter Keller said it's been fantastic to help the school with the project.

"The new space is such a great addition to the school and will enhance the students' school experience,” Mr Keller said.

"We have such great weather in Queensland so it would be a shame not to spend more time learning outdoors.”

The Mundubbera Burnett Lodge and Sandy Strait Sizzlers have donated over $80,000 to various charities in the Wide Bay region.

Hand Heart Pocket CEO Gary Mark said they aimed to keep "enriching the lives of students... by helping to improve the built environment.”

The group provides sustainable support that delivers positive outcomes by giving a hand up not a hand out to communities, to other charities and to individuals.

It works with its network of Masonic Lodges to identify grassroots needs in local communities around Queensland.

For more information visit www.handheartpocket.org.au.