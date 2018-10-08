New 24-hour service station on the cards

A THIRD petrol station could be built on Main St in Hervey Bay, with plans for the new business put before Fraser Coast council in a development application.

The proposed business will be located on the corner of Main St, Richard Charles Dr and Innotech Dr, which will include a 24-hour BP service station, shop and fast food takeaway restaurant.

Plans for the new facility show 31 single-car parking spaces, outdoor seating, a water and air pump and five double-sided undercover fuel pumps.

Access from Main Street would be restricted to left turns only, whereas both left and right turn access would be available from other roads.

The site includes three access locations with an internal circulation road which runs between each of the accesses, providing a connection to all car parking areas and the circulating drive through.

An area for bike racks is proposed to the south west of the main buildings to accommodate for the bicycle parking provisions.

A BP station already exists on the corner of Main St and Boat Harbour Dr and a Cole Express service station on the corner of Torquay Rd and Main St.

The proposed service centre, if it were to be approved, would be the only petrol station in Kawungan.

In the application the new centre is describes as "similar to a 'corner store' type development”.

"External footpaths, cycleways and vehicle movement to the site would be maintained, and internal and external traffic conflicts would be avoided by limiting the location of vehicle crossovers.

The application said, "Hervey Bay would still be the main principal activity centre as no full-line supermarkets or department stores are proposed as part of this application, and only a service station, small convenience store and a small food and drink outlet would operate.”