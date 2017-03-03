New $35K food van to help feed Fraser Coast homeless

THE We Care 2 van has been filling the bellies of people like Fraser Coast's John Paxton for 12 years, cooking up more than 28,000 breakfasts in that time.

When the 65-year-old wanders over to the van of a morning, his free breakfast is cooked up by volunteers; giving him a hot meal for the day, and a chance to socialise and feel like part of the community.

Mr Paxton said he had been having breakfast with We Care 2 three times a week for three or four years.

The retiree said for him, the morning ritual gave him a chance to catch up with mates and enjoy a hot meal without the cost.

"You drive past all the cafes on the esplanade and you see all the people eating and sharing, well, we have that right here," Mr Paxton said.

"It's much better than eating alone."

GOOD FEED: Brian Williams, 80 (L), and John Paxton, 65, at the current We Care 2 food van at Seafront Oval, Pialba. Eliza Wheeler

We Care 2 organiser Jan Carlson said the food van had served them well, but it was time for an upgrade.

"It has done a great job and helped us serve thousands of people over the years," Ms Carlson said.

"But we're so excited to get a new one."

That is why a $35,000 funding boost from the State Government's Dignity First Fund for the organisation is going straight into a new food van.

The new van will cost a little more than $35,000, so We Care 2 are also contributing to buying the van.

The new portable kitchen will include a second window on the back to allow more air to flow through, and a gas stove.

Paster Robert Geluk has been working with We Care 2 for about seven years and said the volunteers who served the food probably spent about 15 hours per week in the van.

"So it will be good for them to have a more comfortable space to work in," Mr Geluk said.

"That way they can cook more and serve more people."