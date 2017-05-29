New $7.8 million contract to give jobs boost for M'boro

A MAJOR rail contract worth $7.8 million has been awarded to Maryborough's Downer EDI factory.



The project, which is due to start in July and finish in January 2020, will involve overhauling train components for Queensland Rail's Citytrain fleet.



"The multi-million dollar contract being awarded to Downer will provide security for local jobs in electrical and mechanical trades," Deputy Premier and Minister for Transport Jackie Trad said.



Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said the new contract was great news for the city, but said there would be more announcements to come.



"This is just the start," he said.



"There is a lot more to come."



Mr Saunders said he had spoken to Downer EDI and he believed that there would be 30 to 50 jobs created as contracts are rolled out for the factory in coming months.



"This is marvellous news for the local community, there's nothing more important than creating local jobs and this is exactly what this does," Mr Saunders said.



"I know there are more contracts to come and I look forward to continuing to work with QR to bring those jobs to Maryborough."



He said he had worked to secure the contracts along with Michael Miller, the chief executive officer of Downer Rail.



"It's been a committed effort," Mr Saunders said.



"The Deputy Premier has been fantastic."



Ms Trad said the contracts were a result of "tireless advocacy" from Mr Saunders.



"These contracts will provide a positive boost for local jobs and the Maryborough economy, as well as ensuring the trains are safe and reliable for Queensland Rail's Citytrain network," she said.

