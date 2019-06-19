Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The new Western United home strip. Picture digitally enhanced
The new Western United home strip. Picture digitally enhanced
Soccer

New A-League club’s home kit revealed

by David Davutovic
19th Jun 2019 8:00 AM

New A-League side Western United will don black and green vertical stripes for their inaugural campaign.

The strip and colours will give the new side a point of difference from their 10 A-League rivals, when they kick off in October, with club officials indicating they were popular among their fledgling fan base.

United's kit supplier Kappa has also designed a modern away jersey, which mimics Nigeria's popular 2018 World Cup shirt.

A-League expansion club Western United’s away strip for their debut 2019-20 season. Pic: Supplied
A-League expansion club Western United’s away strip for their debut 2019-20 season. Pic: Supplied

Western United, who will use Kardinia Park as their home base for several years until their mooted stadium is built in Tarneit, have signed the bulk of their squad for their maiden campaign.

Armed with an extra $400,000 war chest, United coach Mark Rudan has been overseas scouting for his final three visa recruits with Polish keeper Filip Kurto having already joined him from Wellington Phoenix along with Greek marquee Panagiotis Kone.

United kicks off pre-season in mid July, but will not feature in the 2019 FFA Cup.

a-league western united

Top Stories

    TAILOR-MADE TOURISM: Fish season brings island to life

    premium_icon TAILOR-MADE TOURISM: Fish season brings island to life

    News Aside from attracting hundreds of keen anglers to its sandy shores, Fraser Island's tailor season is helping solidify the region as a world-class fishing area

    Bitter-sweet cane crush as growers brace for short season

    premium_icon Bitter-sweet cane crush as growers brace for short season

    News It means lost revenue for sugar cane contractors and the M'boro mill

    COMMITTEE COMING: MPs to hear end-of-life concerns

    premium_icon COMMITTEE COMING: MPs to hear end-of-life concerns

    News Mr Browne said death should be about love and compassion

    BUSINESS: Single Touch Payroll deadline looms

    premium_icon BUSINESS: Single Touch Payroll deadline looms

    Technology Businesses are required to start reporting through STP from July 1.