New A-list business address slated for Hervey Bay

HIGH-END OFFICES: Concept designs of The Avenue, a new high-end corporate office development to be constructed in Torquay Rd. Blake Antrobus

A NEW A-list business address in Hervey Bay will set the bar for office developments on the Fraser Coast as the first sod is turned today.

The Avenue, a $10 million office complex in the heart of Hervey Bay's CBD on Torquay Rd, is one of the first high-end corporate developments proposed for the region in years.

Property developer PIA Group is handling the project.

Construction on a two-storey building complex with 20 individual offices will start in July and finish in March next year.

Once completed, developer Glen Winney said the site would cater to some of the region's leading businesses wanting to set up shop.

He told the Chronicle the development would have a streetscape style, drawing influence from Soho-converted warehouses in New York and London.

"No new office buildings have gone up in Hervey Bay over the last five years,” Mr Winney said.

"Most buildings in Hervey Bay are not suitable for small or medium-sized businesses, there's no signage, cafes are often closed and there's no sense of community.

"A lot of people here would develop from this kind of community-based office environment.”

Mr Winney said housing and population growth in Hervey Bay made it the ideal time to make the high-end office complex a reality.

He said he had spoken to about 50 businesses about what they'd like to see in the new complex.

Concept designs reveal The Avenue will be lined with individual office buildings with an upmarket loft-style design.

It's location puts it within walking distance to the beach-front, dining, retail and medical precincts in Hervey Bay.

The build is expected to be undertaken by a local construction company and contractors.

Architect Leigh Ratcliffe, who is assisting with the development, said The Avenue was distinct from other office complexes in Hervey Bay because of it's street-scape inspiration.

"From my experience, looking at developments in capital cities, individual addresses and a sense of identity within businesses is really important,” Mr Ratcliffe said.

"The whole work-life balance is changing, and people don't just want to be lost down a corridor in a building any more.

The Avenue will be the first major office development in Hervey Bay since Pialba's Signature building was opened in 2011.