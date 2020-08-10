New addition to keep classic Coast event COVID-safe

Safety ambassadors show off their uniforms prior to the Fraser Coast Expo. Photo: Contributed

A CLASSIC Fraser Coast event will look a little different this year.

Fraser Coast Expo has introduced COVID-19 safety ambassadors for 2020.

Their job will be to keep patrons separated and safe at this weekend's event, held at the Maryborough Showgrounds.

A spokeswoman for the event said organisers were working with the Wide Bay Public Health Unit to ensure COVID Safe practices were in place as the expo opens this Friday.

Another first for the annual event will be no tickets available at the event.

All tickets must be purchased via the event website.

The spokeswoman said this was essential to deliver a contact free entry.

It also allows for express entry without queuing.

The Fraser Coast Expo showcases the latest in camper trailers, caravans, 4x4s and everything needed to holiday at home.

For tickets and more information visit the expo's website.