Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Safety ambassadors show off their uniforms prior to the Fraser Coast Expo. Photo: Contributed
Safety ambassadors show off their uniforms prior to the Fraser Coast Expo. Photo: Contributed
Whats On

New addition to keep classic Coast event COVID-safe

Stuart Fast
10th Aug 2020 3:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A CLASSIC Fraser Coast event will look a little different this year.

Fraser Coast Expo has introduced COVID-19 safety ambassadors for 2020.

Their job will be to keep patrons separated and safe at this weekend's event, held at the Maryborough Showgrounds.

A spokeswoman for the event said organisers were working with the Wide Bay Public Health Unit to ensure COVID Safe practices were in place as the expo opens this Friday.

Another first for the annual event will be no tickets available at the event.

All tickets must be purchased via the event website.

The spokeswoman said this was essential to deliver a contact free entry.

It also allows for express entry without queuing.

The Fraser Coast Expo showcases the latest in camper trailers, caravans, 4x4s and everything needed to holiday at home.

For tickets and more information visit the expo's website.

More Stories

coronavirus fraser coast expo fraser coast tourism and events queensland coronavirus restrictions
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Restrictions lifted as QLD records one new case

        Premium Content Restrictions lifted as QLD records one new case

        News Queensland has recorded its first new case of coronavirus in eight days, but because it is not linked to the Logan cluster, restrictions on aged care homes will be...

        Livestream 30 matches right here

        Premium Content Livestream 30 matches right here

        Sport Basketball, rugby league, soccer, water polo among huge line-up

        TRIBUTE: Raise a glass to publican who could ‘light up bar’

        Premium Content TRIBUTE: Raise a glass to publican who could ‘light up bar’

        Community Popular pub owner dies after battle with cancer

        ‘Please, Your Honour’: Tearful plea for pregnant partner

        Premium Content ‘Please, Your Honour’: Tearful plea for pregnant partner

        Crime Man on bail breach charge says ‘missus’ and child will suffer