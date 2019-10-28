New alternative school set to open its doors

Leeanne and Deanna Weir on the site where the Hervey Bay Future School will open its doors in January next year.

AN ALTERNATIVE school will open its doors in Hervey Bay next year.

Hervey Bay Future School is the creation of Leeanne Weir and aims to provide a “child-centred” education.

The structure will take cues from Steiner and Montessori progressive democratic education styles.

“The school will especially suit artistic and creative students or highly imaginative, motivated and energetic students,” said Leeanne.

Leeanne said conventional schooling had to change and the motivation to start the school stemmed from her 14-year-old daughter, Deanna, needing to find a school that would “listen to her”.

“I felt conventional schooling was forcing everyone to be soldiers, however everyone has a unique way of learning,” Deanna said.

The mother-daughter team want to give students a voice and equip them with life skills.

Deanna is a student representative on the school board and is eager to get involved with school projects.

Leeanne said the school boasts multi-age, multi-level classrooms, so academically advanced students can work at a higher level and advance at a faster rate. Learning will be centred around the individual students, using their unique interests, strengths and unlocking their talents to learn across the curriculum.

“Children who are too imaginative and too creative for conventional schooling may be behind academically, even though they are intelligent.

“With the right environment, these children can develop their potential and unlock hidden talents”.

The school, based on a bushy premise in Nikenbah will have two classrooms to begin with, with approximately 15 students per classroom.

The younger class will be Prep to Year 4 and the older class Year 5 to Year 9.

Leeanne stressed that there would be a zero tolerance to bullying.

For information and enrolment queries contact Leeanne on +61 407 456 649 or admin@herveybayfutureschool.qld.edu.au