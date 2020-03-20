Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AMAMOOR SHOOTING: Wide Bay and Burnett District Detective Inspector Gary Pettiford says the Amamoor shooting manhunt is over Photo: Alistair Brightman
AMAMOOR SHOOTING: Wide Bay and Burnett District Detective Inspector Gary Pettiford says the Amamoor shooting manhunt is over Photo: Alistair Brightman
Crime

New Amamoor ‘murder’ arrest

Arthur Gorrie
20th Mar 2020 9:05 AM | Updated: 9:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE manhunt is over, as police announce the arrest of the fourth suspect in the Amamoor 'murder' investigation.

Lead investigator Gary Pettiford has just announced the arrest this morning of a man, 33.

"We are no longer looking for Trent Edward Dyhrberg," he said.

Two other men are currently remanded in custody on murder charges and a woman has been remanded, also in custody on a charge of being an accessory after the fact to murder.

The fourth suspect was found at Turkey Beach, near Miriam Vale, a short time ago.

More news as it comes to hand.

More Stories

Show More
amamoor crime editors picks murder qld turkey beach
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘We need to be ready for war’: Call to combat COVID crisis

        premium_icon ‘We need to be ready for war’: Call to combat COVID crisis

        News A former Fraser Coast mayor has proposed the new council found a “war room” to respond to the inevitable social and financial downturn from the coronavirus.

        How mayoral hopefuls will lead amid virus pandemic

        premium_icon How mayoral hopefuls will lead amid virus pandemic

        News With with health authorities and local businesses to recover from the coronavirus...

        Candidates’ concern over pre-poll hygiene protocols

        premium_icon Candidates’ concern over pre-poll hygiene protocols

        News Fraser Coast candidates have slammed the handling of early voting centres, saying...

        COVID-19 bans could remain until October

        premium_icon COVID-19 bans could remain until October

        Health COVID-19 adviser: travel bans could remain until at least October