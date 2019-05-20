The app that will change your life

CIRCLING the block looking for a park could be a thing of the past thanks to a new app that hooks drivers up with people's garages and driveways.

The new Parkhound app works like AirBnB for car spaces with residents renting out their driveway, car space or lock-up garage for short or long-term lease.

Parkhound's chief Mike Rosenbaum says infrastructure has not kept up with the rapid population growth in our major cities.

He says the problem is affecting all aspects of life, with crowded train platforms and hours lost searching for carparks.

Mike Rosenbaum, CEO, Spacer.com.au, Parkhound and co-founder of The Sharing Hub.

But it also creates an opportunity to make some extra money.

Allan Manuel from North Bondi has turned his unused lock-up garage into extra cash.

"We are lucky enough that we have two space so we still have room for our car and never really notice that we aren't using it," he says.

"It has been awesome for income. I'll post a job and most of them will be six to 12 months agreements which has been fantastic. So you aren't hustling to fill the spot and make money.

"I don't notice the loss of the spot at all. There is plenty of street parking around and it makes about $300 month," says Manuel.

Parkhound can turn unused space into extra cash.

Manuel first found out about the app from a housemate.

"When we moved here it just made so much sense and it subsides rent, pays for a trip away and helps ease the cost of living in Sydney."

The new app uses augmented reality to measure the size of a car space and determine rent. All a user needs to do is upload some photos.

Rosenbaum says smaller business are also renting out parking spots to lower overheads.

Bluetooth access to commercial car parks is also being rolled out so users can gain entry to larger premises without having to swipe.

Rosenbaum says one of the biggest struggles at the moment is that demand outstrips supply with users hungry for more stable parking solutions. He is even chipping in by renting out some of his garage space at home.