NEW APPROACH: Living a plastic free life

A LITTLE less plastic and a little more reusable is the motto Kerrie Smith and Belinda Hodder have lived by for the past two years.

The mother-daughter duo run a local online business and market stall selling all things reusable.

"We started small and it has grown,” Ms Smith said.

"We are finding our products increasingly popular. As people suggest new products we try to source them.”

The stall owner said since the plastic bag ban there had been an increase in reusable bags and stainless steel straw sales.

"People are starting to get the idea that we shouldn't have plastic straws,” Ms Smith said. "Everyone here in Queensland is getting rid of the bag so that's also on everyone's mind, so there has been an increase in people buying the shopping and produce bags.”

Mrs Smith said although the change to living a waste-free life isn't easy, once you start you can't go back.

"Once you start you are constantly thinking (about the waste),” she said.