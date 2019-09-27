Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A second man has been arrested over the death of Jay Brogden.
A second man has been arrested over the death of Jay Brogden. MaxPixel
Breaking

Second man arrested in Airlie cold case

Caitlan Charles
27th Sep 2019 10:17 AM | Updated: 10:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have charged a second man with murder over the death of Jay Brodgen in 2007.

Jay, who was 21 at the time, was last seen in Cannonvale on April 21 and his body has never been found. 

As part of the investigation by members of the Homicide Investigation Unit and Whitsunday CIB detectives, the man was extradited from New South Wales yesterday over his alleged role in the murder.

The 33-year-old man was originally arrested in Coffs Harbour on March 26 by the New South Wales Police Force on unrelated matters.

A second man has been charged with the murder of Jay Anthony Brogden.
A second man has been charged with the murder of Jay Anthony Brogden.

He has been charged with one count of murder.

The man is expected to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning.

Investigations remain ongoing.

More Stories

airlie beach airlie beach crime airlie beach police bisbane magistrates court coffs harbour cold case cold case murder jay brogden queensland police serivce whitsundays
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    'WHITE DOGS': Prosecutor slams reverse racism in cop attack

    premium_icon 'WHITE DOGS': Prosecutor slams reverse racism in cop attack

    News "If a police officer called a person of the indigenous community a 'black c---' or 'f--- off you black dog' he would be looking for another job."

    Target our hospitals have given up hitting

    premium_icon Target our hospitals have given up hitting

    Health We reveal the five worst areas for elective surgery waiting times

    Rural township keen to combat fire threat

    premium_icon Rural township keen to combat fire threat

    News A horror bushfire season is on the cards