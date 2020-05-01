New attractions set to be installed at Bay park

Lower Dayman Park will have a number of new attractions.

WHEN coronavirus restrictions are eased and kids can return to Fraser Coast parks, they will be in for a treat.

Musical instruments and shade are set to be added to the Lower Dayman Park playground as part of a $100,000 makeover about to be started by the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

"The park is well used," Cr Zane O'Keefe said.

"It is very popular. The shade will only add to its popularity as kids will be able to play longer and still be protected from the sun.

"The new equipment, such as the bongo tree, rain wheel and music panel, will add interactive elements that are inclusive, interesting and diverse."

The existing play equipment and pathways will also be refurbished and missing equipment replaced.

Work on the project is scheduled to start in May and be finished in June, weather permitting.