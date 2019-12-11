Menu
ABILITY IN DISABILITY: Spectrum Village – Autism Learning Center owner/founder Jess Foster with Abi Owen, Ozzy Owen and Carly Owen has recently opened on Main Street and want to bring her years of experienced professionalism to helping people with Autism.
Community

New autism centre helps to find the ability in disability

Glen Porteous
11th Dec 2019 9:00 PM
JESSICA Foster cares passionately about seeing ‘the ability in disability’ and has opened her new business Spectrum Village – Autism Learning Centre to help individuals on the autism spectrum.

Located at Suite 8, Level 2, 19 Main Street, Jessica has set-up a therapy room to create an environment of inclusion and support for individuals and family.

As an experienced professional with many years of expertise in the autism field, Jessica has lived the life experience of raising children on the autism spectrum.

“I want to help local families and individuals with autism and I can run programs in schools and kindergartens to help them understand how to work with someone with autism,” Jessica said.

She has just over 15 years of personal and professional experience and study of autism, working with students, parents, carers and children.

Making a career change from a Veterinary Nurse, Jessica changed to work with children with disabilities in Special Education and then as an Early Childhood Intervention Facilitator for children with additional needs.

As a member of several professional Autism and Early Childhood organisations, Jess has kept up to date with the latest innovative ideas to help in her professional field.

She has a university graduate certificate in Autism Studies that is part of an Education degree study.

Jessica was excited about the first day for the Spectrum Village and already has been making a difference to people’s lives.

“So far I have been getting awesome feedback from clients and I am available to run programs in schools and kindergarten,” she said.

“I am a parent of children with autism and I know what its like and I want to bring my professional and personal experience to help other people the community.”

