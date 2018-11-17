Menu
INTERPRETIVE TIMELINE: Maryborough Military Aviation Museum Association president Jenny Elliot with the new displays for the Maryborough Airport museum, showcasing the history of RAAF in the region.
News

New aviation jewel in Coast's Military Trail

17th Nov 2018 12:00 AM
A TIMELINE detailing the history of the Maryborough Airport as a former RAF base is set to become another crowning jewel in the Fraser Coast Military Trail.

The Maryborough Military Aviation Museum Association unveiled their new interpretive timeline at the airport's heritage-listed Bellman Hangar yesterday, following a grant to purchase 15 museum-quality display cabinets for the showcase.

Presented as interpretive storyboards, the timeline showcases stages from pre-1939 to post-1945 with photo snippets in between.

Association president Jenny Elliott said she was "honoured and proud” to lead the group behind the display.

"I put my hand up to captain and lead this vision, but it's encouraging to be surrounded by a group of people who believe in documenting, archiving and sharing the stories of people during the RAAF during World War II,” Ms Elliott said.

"At its peak of operation as RAAF Station Maryborough, there were 127 P1 Huts and a number of other buildings on-site.

"Today, there are only six P1 Huts remaining and this hangar and all are heritage listed.”

Ms Elliott said the group now had a vision to create a "museum complex” to help people learn more about aviation history at the airport, which would use "interactive kiosks, touch screen terminals, QR Codes and other interpretive technologies”.

In March, the group secured the remains of a rare WWII-era fighter plane to display at the village.

The CAC Wackett A3-87 was purchased with a $4000 grant from the Maryborough RSL.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

