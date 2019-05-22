New band on the block Beach Bizz will have you rocking

NEW BAND: Beach Bizz's Carol Ward, Mick Ward, Jenny Oliver, Jim Daniell, Glenda (Hervey Bay Combi surname coming), Terry Fogarty, Janice Dedman and Merril Smith with dog Moo in front of Combi Lola.

NEW BAND: Beach Bizz's Carol Ward, Mick Ward, Jenny Oliver, Jim Daniell, Glenda (Hervey Bay Combi surname coming), Terry Fogarty, Janice Dedman and Merril Smith with dog Moo in front of Combi Lola. Photography by Sandy Boles

LOOK out Hervey Bay, there is a new band on the block.

Not only is Beach Bizz made up of mostly musicians and dancers in their 60s, their music tastes are from the 60s too, according to member Merril Smith.

Ms Smith explained this Friday's Sunset in the Park gig would be the latest in a few free performances the recently formed band had given.

"We have a ukulele player, bass and guitar players and five girls who do a bit of dancing from Hawaiian to line and Zumba dancing," she said.

"We love audience participation, it's just so much fun.

"We have a beachy or tropical summer theme and wear Hawaiian shirts. We love reggae and the beach boys."

The band's eldest member is 83-year-old bass player Terry Fogarty.

The gang will play this Friday on May 31 along the Esplanade opposite the Beach House in Scarness from 5-5.30pm on the main stage.

Ms Smith explained the music lovers all met in different ways.

"Half of us are members of the Hervey Bay ukulele club," she said.

"Glenda and Rob own Hervey Bay Kombi and I met Glenda through yoga and Janice through a walking group and Zumba."

The group is also looking for a female singer to complement "the boys".

"We want someone who is happy not to be paid to have fun," Ms Smith said.

Friday's line up also includes Pil Douglas from 4pm, Es Un Libro from 4.30pm and Woodlem from 5.30pm.