New bank branch opens doors in Hervey Bay

A NEW digital bank branch with roaming tellers and self-service options has opened its doors in Hervey Bay.

The new ANZ branch in Pialba, which closed some time ago, now features an open-layout plan and better digital service options of banking.

Wide Bay district manager for ANZ Steven Straub said more Pialba customers were embracing the bank's digital channels, which was why the modern bank layout was chosen.

"Customers still visit our branch when they need guidance on more complex matters such as home loans, and it will be easier for them to have these important discussions in this new branch as staff members don't need to spend as much time on day-to-day transactions,” Mr Straub said.

"The launch of this digital branch shows ANZ remains aware of the changing needs of our Widebay customers and committed to providing them with the best possible service,” he said.

The new digital branch is located at 15 Central Avenue, Pialba and is open from 9.30am to 4.00pm Monday to Thursday and 9.30am to 5.00pm on Friday