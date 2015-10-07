New base for Hervey Bay Firies to call home

A NEW state-of-the-art fire station will be built in Hervey Bay to replace the Torquay base that has served the region for some 50 years.

The new station, which will include about three engine bays and two vehicles fitted with the latest firefighting and road crash equipment, will be relocated to service the population boom further west of Hervey Bay.

NEW STATION: Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford, left, and QFES Assistant Commissioner John Cawcutt discuss the new fire station that will replace the existing Torquay Terrace station. Blake Antrobus

It's the first major development for the region's fire service since the original Torquay station was built in 1968.

Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford, who announced the project on Monday, said it would allow officers to respond faster to emergencies.

The current fire station was established in 1968 and serviced the growing regional hub, as far south as River Heads and out to Fraser Island. Blake Antrobus

"The (current) station has been rebuilt a few times, but it is now time to move to a more appropriate location where we can better service the local community," Mr Crawford said.

A new training centre and more storage facilities are also part of the new fire station.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service Assistant Commissioner John Cawcutt said the new station would be a "bigger and better base" for the Bay's 21 permanent and 10 auxiliary firefighters.

"It will give the opportunity for our firefighters to respond much quicker than what they can from this location," Mr Cawcutt said.

"(It) will be state-of-the-art and provide everything we need for the foreseeable future."

The station is expected to be built in 2021.