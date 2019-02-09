Menu
The Heat's Max Bryant heads out to bat on Friday night at the Gabba. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images
Cricket

There’s a new Bash Brother in town

by Travis Meyn
9th Feb 2019 3:17 PM
CHRIS Lynn has a new "Bash Brother" after Heat teenager Max Bryant stole the show in Brendon McCullum's farewell on Friday night to keep Brisbane's faint Big Bash finals hopes alive.

Bryant had been threatening to explode all summer, and picked a good night do it as the Heat thrashed the Melbourne Stars at the Gabba.

The Heat racked up a thumping 10-wicket win, chasing down Melbourne's 8-156 in 10 overs with a record-breaking performance.

Bryant finished unbeaten on 71 (30 balls) and all-rounder Ben Cutting blasted eight sixes on his way to 81 not out from 30 balls as the Heat posted 0-158.

It  was the type of batting dominance the Heat had promised to produce all summer, but it might have come a little too late.

While the big win boosted Brisbane's net run rate, to sneak in the finals the Heat are relying on the Sydney Thunder to lose on Saturday night and the Stars to lose again on Sunday.

The Heat's final game of the regular season was also potentially McCullum's 35th and last for the franchise after the Kiwi superstar announced his BBL retirement this week.

But McCullum didn't even get a chance to stride out on to the Gabba following the devastating batting from Bryant and Ben Cutting.

Bryant brought up his first BBL half-century from just 20 balls while Cutting racked up the second-fastest fifty in BBL history from 17 balls.

At just 19, Bryant proved he is a genuine Twenty20 star in the making and is ready to fill the void of Lynn's best buddy McCullum.

Dubbed the "Baby Bash Brother" in the lead-up to the BBL, Bryant has lived up to the expectations in an encouraging first tournament.

Openers Max Bryant and Ben Cutting proved a powerhouse duo, smashing 158 in just 10 overs. Picture: Dave Hunt/AAP
While Bryant flew out of the blocks, Cutting was quick to catch up and eventually took over.

The big-hitting all-rounder raced to 50 after smashing Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa for three consecutive sixes.

Cutting's 17-ball fifty was second only to West Indian superstar Chris Gayle's 12-ball epic for the Melbourne Renegades in 2016.

The odd opening pairing of Bryant and Cutting put on a record 94 runs in the first six overs, the best ever power play performance in BBL history.

They combined for 13 sixes and 10 fours to send the 21,391 at the Gabba home on a high.

The Heat have won their past three matches and look far from the team that  started the tournament in terrible form.

They could win the Big Bash final if they made it, but now must rely on results to fall their way.

