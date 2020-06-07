New Bay business makes vet visits a walk in the park

New Vet in town - (L) Vet nurse Kristen Fisher with Daisy, Practice Manager Karen Lyon with Sally and Vet Jason Tait with Jolene at Nissen St Vet Surgery. Photo: Cody Fox

HERVEY BAY’S newest veterinary clinic is making a trip to the vet feel like a walk to the park.

Karen Lyon, practice manage of Nissen Street Vet Surgery, said the practice would feature spacious park-like outdoor area, serving as a calm area for nervous pets.

Finishing touches are being put on the new Urraween surgery.

Ms Lyon said the surgery staff were keen to get started helping the animals of Hervey Bay.

The surgery will also feature separate dog and cat areas in the waiting room as well as separate surgery recovery kennels.

For vet Jason Tait, the new practice represents a good opportunity for Hervey Bay.

He is looking forward to caring for residents’ pets in the near future.

Animal nurse Kristen Fisher said the new practice was an exciting opportunity and she looked forward to the business becoming part of the Hervey Bay community.

The three staff members collectively share over 40 years of veterinary experience.

The surgery is currently in the final stages of constructions but pet owners have already expressed interest in the practice.

The practice plans to expand into a 24-hour animal hospital in the future.

Construction of the Nissen Street Vet Surgery started in January and the practice is expected to be open in late June.