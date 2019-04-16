Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NEW SKILLS: Jill Stephenson, Tanya Stevenson, Hinkler MP Keith Pitt, Wayne Martin and Harley Bateup at the opening of The Wandering Café at Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre.
NEW SKILLS: Jill Stephenson, Tanya Stevenson, Hinkler MP Keith Pitt, Wayne Martin and Harley Bateup at the opening of The Wandering Café at Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre. Carlie Walker
News

New Bay cafe to offer chance to learn hospitality skills

Carlie Walker
by
16th Apr 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEW cafe at Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre is set to provide training and employment skills.

The Wandering Teapot became part of the centre's strategic plan about 18 months ago, chief executive officer Tanya Stevenson said.

After receiving $15,345 from the Federal Government's Stronger Communities Fund, the team was able to turn the plan into a reality.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said the cafe would provide a training space for Fraser Coast organisations to deliver their hospitality certificates.

He said it would also help people gain employment skills in customer service and hospitality, with a focus on people with a disability.

"The Stronger Communities Program has been very successful for community groups and organisations like the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre that would otherwise struggle to fund these types of projects," he said.

Ms Stevenson said with visitors to the centre increasing by 50 per cent in the past 12 months, and services increasing by 31 per cent, the community cafe was much-needed.

"The centre also delivers a free meal every Wednesday night to over 150 people and the new cafe will allow a more professional and accessible location to prepare and deliver our care packages to the community members who are struggling financially," she said.

More Stories

fcjobs hervey bay neighbourhood centre hospitality keith pitt
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Bay's commercial fishermen fear changes could gut industry

    premium_icon Bay's commercial fishermen fear changes could gut industry

    Business Labor's changes, still in draft form, have Mr Hughes fearing he could lose his livelihood.

    ELECTION: Candidates weigh in on 'ambitious' vehicle targets

    premium_icon ELECTION: Candidates weigh in on 'ambitious' vehicle targets

    News 'It's a new industry which needs great advocacy in this area.'

    UPDATE: Multiple reports of man with gun in Hervey Bay

    premium_icon UPDATE: Multiple reports of man with gun in Hervey Bay

    Crime Police responded to reports of a man carrying a gun.

    REVEALED: Tender awarded for Hervey Bay aviation precinct

    premium_icon REVEALED: Tender awarded for Hervey Bay aviation precinct

    Council News Astro Aero is building a high-tech aircraft manufacturing facility.