New Bay office precinct timeline revealed

ON TRACK: Apprentices Cosmo Robinson and Levi Johnson and project manager Ben Metcalfe at The Avenue.

HERVEY Bay's commercial project, The Avenue, is tipped to be open for business by the end of the year.

Changing the size of the offices available to rent or buy, the $10 million development on Torquay Rd now offers space for 28 contemporary offices.

Since N&N Civil began earthworks in February this year, construction has been undertaken by Metcalfe Constructions.

Co-owner Ben Metcalfe said stage one would be completed by December.

"We will start the first floor's structures on Thursday which should carry us onto the next few weeks," he said.

"In a month or so you will start to see a roof on stage one.

"We are currently employing up to 30 people on site but the flow-on effects mean our steel and concrete contractors also get to reap the benefits."

Mr Metcalfe said as a long-time local himself, he believed Torquay Rd was in dire need of this calibre of development.

"This will also boost business for everyone else on the street," he said.

"It's also really good to see the end of Hillyard St is going to be tidied up with the drainage, carpark and sealed road."

One Agency Hervey Bay owner and listing agent Damian Raxach has sold or leased 10 of the Pialba offices, now available in 53, 62 and 68sq m spaces.

"The reason we have reduced some of the sizes - which brings up the total offices from 20 to 28 - is to be able to supply smaller offices for people who don't want or need that much space," he said.

"We will still be offering 107sq m, 145sq m and 300sq m spaces.

"There is also going to be a small section that has a security entrance with lift to the second floor.

"The facade and ideas have not changed, just a minor adjustment to the internal layout to allow more people to come and join us."

Office spaces start from $255,000 to buy and $400 a week to rent.

PIA Group developer Alan Winney is handling the project, which will be constructed as an upmarket loft-style design, drawing influence from converted warehouses in New York and London.