HIGH-CLASS REP: A new REIQ zone chair for the Fraser Coast region has been appointed.
HIGH-CLASS REP: A new REIQ zone chair for the Fraser Coast region has been appointed.
New blood in REIQ zone chair

Blake Antrobus
5th Mar 2020 1:00 AM
A FAMILIAR face in Hervey Bay’s property market has stepped into a new role as the new zone chair for the Real Estate Institute of Queensland.

Kim Carter, principal of Carter Cooper Realty, will represent the region as the new Fraser Coast Zone Chair, taking over from Damian Raxach.

Principal Kim Carter from Carter Cooper Realty in Hervey Bay

An REIQ spokesman said Ms Cooper had been achieving record results in the Hervey Bay market for more than two decades.

“Having lived in the area all her life, it’s given her an in-depth local knowledge, providing a unique competitive edge,” the spokesman said.

The REIQ is Queensland’s peak real estate body representing more than 15,000 property professionals across the state.

