New BMXQ series will stop by Maryborough

NEW SERIES: BMX Queensland's new State Development Series will provide local riders more opportunities to compete against high-quality riders. Cooper Rufus is expected to be among the locals who compete. Alistair Brightman

BMX: A new state-wide development series will launch next year, and one round of the inaugural series will be held at Maryborough.

BMX Queensland has launched the state development series for riders aged 14 and above.

The eight-round series will be held at tracks across the Sunshine State over a nine months, culminating with the BMX State Championships at Sarina on September 23-29.

To qualify, riders must compete at the 2019 State Championships, plus a minimum of three of the other seven events. Maryborough will host round five on June 8, between the Queensland City Challenge at Toowoomba and the Queensland Country Challenge at Walkerston.

Maryborough BMX Club president Steven Barsby said he hoped the new series would generate more interest in the sport at a local level, and Maryborough's inclusion could one day lead to a state titles at the Heritage City venue in 2020.

"That's something we're working on with council at the moment,” Barsby said. "Council has been supportive and we've had a lot of positives from BMX Queensland.

"We've got a good track, we have a good reputation and we have a lot of good people behind the scenes.

"This is the first time BMXQ has run this series and it should get people travelling across the state to compete at more events. It's good for some of the kids as it gives them more competition, and can drive some of the younger riders.”

The likes of Campbell and Mackenzie Allan, Harrison Browning and Cooper Rufus are expected to fly the local flag, while dual Australian champion Teya Rufus will have to wait another year before she's old enough to compete.

The series will start at Nerang on January 4-6, with races at Cairns (March 16-17), and Gladstone's Harbour City (March 30-31) the first three rounds.