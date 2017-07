Project manager of the Torquay Coastal Revetment Project Bryan Hart with councillor Denis Chapman at the old Torquay Boat Ramp.

A NEW boat ramp will be opened in Torquay in about two weeks.

The final bit of concrete has been poured onto the construction, replacing the previous timber boat ramp.

Work will now be done to remove the wall around it, finish the rock walls on either side, and landscaping.

The new ramp is part of the $6 million Torquay Coastal Revetment Project.

Part of the project involves the construction of a 700m rock revetment wall along the foreshore, with an expected completion date of October 2017.