New book explores dark chapter in Butchulla history

A NEW book exploring a dark chapter in Butchulla history was published this month.

Paris Savages is the fourth novel for Tasmanian author Katherine Johnson.

It gives an imagining of the stories of Bonny, Dorondera and Jurano, members of Fraser Island's Butchulla tribe.

In 1882, they agreed to tour Europe with German engineer Hans Müller and his 16-year-old daughter Hilda as live exhibits in human zoos.

Despite Müller's reassurance that his vision is to save the Butchullas people's home on K'gari, his true motives are quickly thrown into question.

Interest from European crowds becomes oppressive and Bonny, Dorondera and Jurano begin to be exploited in shocking ways.

While crowds in Europe are enthusiastic to see the unique dances, singing, fights, and pole climbing from the oldest culture in the world, the attention is relentless, and the fascination of scientists intrusive.

Bonny is not a passive victim, and starts to earn money from mocking the crowd, but when disaster strikes, he must find a way to return home.

Paris Savages abounds with detail about the Butchulla people and their culture, which, together with the diary entries of the narrator Hilda, evokes deep compassion.

Ms Johnson was born in Brisbane but now lives in Tasmania where she has worked as a science journalist.

She lives on a cliff top at the edge of the bush with her husband and two children.

Her other novels include Pescador's Wake, The Better Son and Matryoshka.

Pescador's Wake won a HarperCollins Varuna Award for Manuscript Development in 2007.