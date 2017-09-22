29°
New books for new bubs

ERICA Williamson and Josh Murray's son may be just two days old but he's already had a kick start to his own book collection.

To celebrate education and literacy month, Rotary Clubs on the Fraser Coast have come together to gift new mothers a brand new book for their new bub.

Rotary Club Maryborough Sunrise's, Robyn Dowling, said reading was vital for later skills in life and the sooner youngsters start reading, the quicker their skills develop.

"Pretty much all their words are learnt in the five years before they go to school so it's crucial to start reading as early as they can," she said.

Rotary club books for babies - Erica Williamson and Josh Murray with their newborn son and Rotary Club members (L) Lynn Bott, Dianne Riseley, Gay Lavery, Di and Willy Paes and Robyn Dowling with some of the donated books.
Ms Williamson, who gave birth to her son at Hervey Bay Hospital on Thursday, said books were already an important part of her family's life.

"Our daughter really appreciates books and loves to read them," Ms Williamson said.

"It helps with her concentration and books are so much better than cartoons and things like that."

GOOD READING: Rotary club books for babies at Hervey Bay Hospital.
