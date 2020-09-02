New bridge an important link for timber trucks

UPGRADES on a key timber industry road will make journeys safer and smoother.

A low-level wooden bridge on Thinooma Rd has been replace with a new concrete structure.

Councillor James Hansen said the $134,000 project was carried out by local company Grand Civil and took five weeks to complete.

"Thinoomba Rd is an important link in the haulage routes for the region's timber industry," he said.

"Before the bridge was replaced the old timber bridge was limited to 20 tonnes whereas now it is capable of carrying heavy logging trucks.

"This project provides a boost for business and a boost for the local community."

"It improves access for residents living along Thinoomba Rd, and helps ensure that the region has a strong, resilient and diversified economy."

The council has allocated $40.8 million for roads, bridges and drainage in this year's budget.