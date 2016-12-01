New bridge latest in City Park Master Plan council project

A 22m long single span bridge is being constructed across the waters in City Park, Pialba.

A NEW 22-metre long bridge has been built at City Park.

The bridge has been built over the stormwater detention basin at the park in Hervey Bay.

While the bridge was put in place on Monday, it will not be open until the approaches have been completed.

The council project is the latest stage in activating the area under the City Park Master Plan.

Work so far has included moving a shelter to the northern side of the lake to be in front of the Hervey Bay Community Centre.

The remaining concrete slab will be developed into a soundstage which will be similar to Pier Park in Urangan.

Large sandstone rocks were used to create a grassed amphitheatre to improve the audience view of performances that will be held on the stage.

Pathways have been installed to link the cultural centre with the sound stage and an existing toilet block and back to the Link Mobility Corridor.

"The works will enable more events to be staged in the parkland as well as catering for school visits to the Fraser Coast Cultural Centre and Discovery Sphere,” Events and Recreation Portfolio Councillor Darren Everard said.

Future works include a viewing platform and a shade structure at the entrance from Main Street near Torquay Road.