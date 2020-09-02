New Brolga show puts the fun in funeral

STIFF: Actor Melissa Haigh, producer and director David Coleman and actor Rhiannon Patten, who will be performing in an upcoming production of Stiff at the Brolga Theatre. Photo: Stuart Fast

STIFF: Actor Melissa Haigh, producer and director David Coleman and actor Rhiannon Patten, who will be performing in an upcoming production of Stiff at the Brolga Theatre. Photo: Stuart Fast

A RISQUE new production is putting the 'fun' in funeral, the comedy back in 2020 and live theatre back in the Brolga.

Producer and director of Z-Pac's production of Stiff , David Coleman described the show as the 'antidote' to COVID-19, saying the show was a way to relax and enjoy a night of absolute hilarity.

The production is about a prostitute who inherits a funeral parlour but doesn't know what to do with it.

She and her friend decide to turn the funeral parlour into a brothel.

"There's nothing serious about it," Mr Coleman said.

It's the first live show to be held on the Fraser Coast since February.

"Going through the creative process … it's fantastic and the audience is going to love it as well," he said.

STIFF: Actor Melissa Haigh, actor Rhiannon Patten and producer and director David Coleman during rehearsals for Stiff. Photo: Stuart Fast

Actor Melissa Haigh plays main character Angel Delight.

She said being the central character added to the pressure of performing, but rehearsals were going well ahead of the October performances.

Fellow actor Rhiannon Patten plays dominatrix Roxy Paine and said it was exciting to be back on the stage.

"It's really good to be back, to be more creative and have some fun and silliness with real people again," she said.

Mr Coleman said it was a mammoth task to bring the show to life and the cast and crew were lucky to be able to use the Brolga Theatre.

"This is the first time Z-Pac has used the Brolga … it's so nice to bring theatre back," he said.

He said it was his first time directing on such a large stage but assured audiences "it'll be fantastic."

Tickets are on sale for performances from Octorber 30 to November 1.

More information is avaliable here.