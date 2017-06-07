New building for Esplanade restaurant takes shape

CONCEPT DESIGNS: New concept designs have revealed what the new Enzo's on the Beach will look like when it is completed in September.

ENZO Andreuzzi is finally seeing his "12-year dream" of a two-storey, beach front restaurant become a reality as the development begins to take shape.

The popular Scarness cafe, Enzo's on the Beach, was demolished in early May to make way for the construction of the new venue, complete with rooftop bar and dinner facilities.

He said the works were running to schedule, with the building's concrete slab laid early last week.

Enzo's on the Beach construction site at Scarness. Blake Antrobus

He anticipates the new restaurant will be ready by September.

"I would have liked to extend the old building, but it was too old to comply with the building regulations," Mr Andreuzzi said.

"It's been a dream of mine to have this new location."

Mr Andreuzzi said he also planned to take on at least 15 new staff upon the buildings completion.

"It will be a huge addition to the whole of the Fraser Coast, creating new workplaces in the process," he said.