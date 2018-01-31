New Bundy street littered with skid marks

I have worked with the NewsMail since January 2012. I report in the Family Life section of the paper, which I love as I have two school aged kids. I grew up in Byron Bay before moving to Hervey Bay where I lived for 10 years, after that my family and I travelled around Australia then we finally settled in Bundaberg in 2011. I enjoy meeting new people and hearing about all walks of life.

THICK black skid marks, some more than 50 metres long, swerve along the bitumen of a new Bundaberg road.

Circular burn-outs can be seen from kilometres away along the newly opened Eggmolesse Street.

But, if Bundaberg police get their way, not for much longer.

Bundaberg Road Policing Unit office-in-charge Sergeant Marty Arnold said hooning had always been a problem in the Rum City.

He said it was Thursday nights which seemed to be the prime time to rip a skid, and the hoons targeted new-roads like Eggmolesse Street, along with favouring the joining Fitzgerald Street, Johanna Boulevard and Ring Road.

Now police are sending a stern warning to drivers who dare to drag race, spin their wheels or do burnouts.

Sgt Arnold said even if the offenders were not caught in the act, police would go through their car with a fine-tooth comb if needed to get them off the road.

"If we don't catch you in the act, we will look over your car and look for another reason to take it off the road."

When it came to hooning Bundaberg is no different to nearby regions with the offenders often young and on P-plates, Sgt Arnold said.

He said hoons used Eggmolesse Street as a drag strip, with drivers coming from as far as Maryborough or Gladstone to join in street racing.

Last Thursday a joint operation between the police and Queensland Transport and Main Roads was set up the Eggmolesse Street area.

Sgt Arnold said 15 infringement notices for traffic offences were issued and three drivers were fined for speeding in excess of 100km/h in a 60km/h zone.

As the Svensson Heights streets are known hoon hot spots, police patrol the area often and are looking into setting up a "mobile motion sensitive camera".

"These hidden cameras are motion sensitive and will catch offenders," Sgt Arnold said.

It was only last month the 1600m length of the road connecting Eggmolesse Street and Johanna Blvd officially opened along with a roundabout at the intersection of Eggmolesse and Fitzgerald Streets.

Both projects were worth a combined $5.5 million, funded by all three levels of government.

At the time Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said it was vital infrastructure that connected the region and provided a safer environment for road users.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said the Federal Government invested $3 million into the Eggmolesse Street project.

Sgt Arnold said members of the public could do their bit to help stop hooning by taking note of licence plate numbers and the location and time of offences, and phoning 134 666.