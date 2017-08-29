NEW BUSINESS: Barber takes trip back in time, retro style

WHEN you walk into Main Street Barber Shop, you'd be forgiven for believing you'd taken a step back in time.

With eccentric colours coating the walls, retro tunes from the 50s and 60s and even a 1953 BSA motorbike parked inside, it's hairdressing done differently.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL BUSINESS COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

Manager, Donna Nicholls said the she bought the shop with her partner and after relocating a few doors down the main street, decided to give it a brand new look which was revealed on July 1 2017.

"In the mornings we put some 50s and 60s music on and everyone loves it," she said.

The team of four ladies offer haircuts for men and women, colouring, and a head massage with a hot towel.

Men can opt for cut throat facial shaves with a hot towel and styling.

Opening hours are Mon-Fri 8am-5pm and Saturdays 8-1. No bookings necessary. Call 4194 5508.