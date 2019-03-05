NEW BUSINESS: Bay man is sharing passion for coffee

CRAIG Fletcher loves Hervey Bay and loves a good coffee.

Now the former Brisbane man, alongside his wife Louise, gets to enjoy the best of both worlds after opening their business, Brewed Awakening, on the Esplanade in Scarness.

The business officially opened on Friday and Mr Fletcher said it had already been well-supported, both by customers and by other business owners who had dropped in to welcome him.

"They've been down and wished us all the best," he said.

"Business has been good, the locals have been very supportive."

Mr Fletcher has a passion for coffee and has travelled throughout the world, from Italy to Germany and the United States, tasting the different flavours in many different countries.

So it's no surprise he was picky about what brand would be featured at his business.

In the end he chose Dimattina Coffee, a brew which was created in Melbourne in the 1950s by Frank Dimattina and his three nephews.

Two generations later, the brand was officially established and after tasting several different options, it was Mr Fletcher's pick.

"Both me and my wife are very passionate people, we like talking with people, we like having fun, we like hearing music," he said.

"We wanted something unique to the Bay and a bit of fun."

Down the track, Mr Fletcher is hoping to sell sandwiches and pies alongside his coffee.

Coming from a motor trade background, Mr Fletcher was the general manager of a manufacturing company in Brisbane with 78 staff before making the move to the Fraser Coast.

"We've been coming here for 18 years on holiday so we decided that it was time to make the seachange," he said.

The whole family has embraced the move, with the couple's 15-year-old son starting at Fraser Coast Anglican College.

"We always said that when we were getting closer to the wind-down stage of our lives that we'd come to Hervey Bay and enjoy it with everyone else," Mr Fletcher said.