NEW BUSINESS: Boutique bar to open in Maryborough

NEW BUSINESS: Room #273 owner Emma Cassells is gearing up for the big ribs and wings event on Friday. Boni Holmes

A NEW event and a new business are bringing Maryborough's Mary Poppins legacy to life.

Deb Slade and her daughter stopped at Maryborough on their way to Hervey Bay to look at buying a cafe and ended up opening the Pop in Cafe on Kent St.

Ms Slade, a huge fan of Mary Poppins, said she was "a bit awed" about owning a business that paid homage to that famous name.

"I want to see the people of Maryborough embrace the character, the author, the history and the stories," she said.

"I also got behind the push to let the rest of the world know who Mary Poppins is and where she came from.

"I want to share with locals and visitors alike about her story."

More Poppins plans are afoot, the the first Steampunk Tea in the Park to be held in Queens Park from 1pm to 4pm on June 29.

It will be a whole new part of the city's annual Mary Poppins Festival, which will run from June 28 to July 9.

In other positive news for the Heritage City, a new boutique bar is opening on Kent St.

Room #273 is set to offer a fine dining experience in Maryborough, as well as a place to enjoy a drink after work and relax.

While there were plenty of options for a good meal in Maryborough, owner and head chef Emma Cassells said people typically had to head to Hervey Bay for a fine dining experience.

Ms Cassells, who is also the owner of Fraser Coast Catering, is aiming to change all that.

At first she committed to doing an event once a month, but soon Ms Cassells was contemplating something bigger - a place where people could stop for after work drinks or a bite to eat in a fun, funky environment.

When the renovations of the space were complete, Ms Cassells could already see her vision coming to life and she decided to open each Friday and Saturday night to give people in Maryborough a space to go and "chill out".

"We're really excited about having a nice space," she said.

The space will also be available to rent as a small private function room.

This Friday, a Ribs, Wings and Beers event will be held at Room #273 and tickets, costing $50, will include unlimited ribs and wings through the night and a Bargara Brewery beer upon arrival.

Those interested in booking a ticket can head to the business's Facebook page, find the event and click on the request tickets tab.

Fraser Coast councillor Daniel Sanderson said the new businesses were a sign of the ongoing recovery of Maryborough's central business district.

He said many businesses had spent money upgrading the look of their businesses and renovating spaces, including Parkside Cafe and Alowishus Delicious in Adelaide St.