NEW BUSINESS: Coffee and treats at Maryborough cafe

Nikki Boston at her café in Maryborough, MMM Trading. It opened in Melville St about three weeks ago.
A MUM of four is enjoying a new start as a business owner after moving to Maryborough from Canberra.

Nikki Boston has just opened a cafe, MMM Trading, in Melville St, where coffee, ice cream, sandwiches, wraps and much more is on the menu.

There are also board games to keep the kids entertained.

Living in Canberra, Nikki managed canteens but dreamed of opening her own business.

Now that it's happened, she's being kept busy by a steady stream of customers, many of whom have become regulars.

Nikki said she had modelled her business on an old-style milk bar.

"My kids are in their teens, I wanted to show them how to run a business,' she said.

Loyalty cards are available so regular customers can enjoy a free coffee.

So far the business is operating between7am and 5pm on weekdays and 9am to 5pm on weekends.

"If we get enough business, we will make the hours later," she said.

Nikki's children are aged between 6 and 16.

"They're happy, the girls think it's a dream come true," she said.

