First stage of new Bay storage site now complete

SECURE STORAGE: Feel at ease knowing your items are securely stored at iStore Storage Hervey Bay and Hervey Bay Auction Centre in Dundowran.

THE opportunity to buy an existing storage facility was the platform from which licensed auctioneer Michael Read and businessman Brad Marmin launched two new business ventures - iStore Storage Hervey Bay and Hervey Bay Auction Centre.

The local demand for this storage facility and auction services continues to grow.

"We saw a need for affordable, secure storage to cater for the growing number of people that are calling the beautiful town of Hervey Bay home along with a centre to sell anything they no longer require," Mr Read said.

Located at 38 Navelina Court in the Dundowran Industrial Estate, the storage facility accommodates numerous storage options.

This expansive, yet conveniently located storage facility, is only a few minutes' drive from the centre of Hervey Bay.

The new construction boasts 13,000 sqm of storage space. Work on stage one is now complete and there are many storage solutions available.

Options include 120 storage sheds, 30 undercover caravan and boat spaces and 200 outdoor sites.

This new business is continuing to grow with construction on stage two commencing shortly which will increase storage capacity immensely.

Once complete iStore Storage will offer over 300 storage sheds as well as undercover and outdoor sites.

The facility has been uniquely designed across one level for ease of convenience. An individual pin code combined with 24-hour access, 7 days a week, allows for immediate and uninterrupted access.

Customers drive straight to their storage door. Security is second to none and with a dedicated phone App allowing remote access customers don't leave their vehicles until arriving at their shed door.

There's also no need to wait for a lift or cue behind other customers who are packing or unpacking, access is immediate.

Out of town and interstate visitors can store boats and caravans year-round with confidence as an additional set up service is also available.

Notify the team at iStore Storage when you are ready to start your holiday and they will relocate your caravan on-site ready for you to unpack your bags and relax.

They are also offering fantastic deals for new customers with up to three months free storage and will beat any written quote.

Mr Read said that the iStore Storage facility is the perfect complex at which to operate their other business venture, Hervey Bay Auction Centre.

"As we already have such a suitable, secure area and the fact that there are very few large Auction Centres between Rockhampton and Brisbane, we started the Hervey Bay Auction Centre.

"Hervey Bay and Maryborough people can now buy and sell anything without having to travel. We can sell anything from boats to caravans, cars, earthmoving and farming equipment, tools, household items - basically anything of value."

An online platform with a reach of more than 25,000 buyers will allow for online bids from anywhere and in real time. Hervey Bay Auction Centre can also run private auctions, clearing sales or anything that involves an auctioneer.

Contact Michael Read or Brad Marmin and find out how iStore Storage and Hervey Bay Auction Centre can help solve your storage solutions and turn your unwanted items into cash.

Hervey Bay Auction Centre's first auction will commence at 10am on Sunday, October 27.