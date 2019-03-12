NEW BUSINESS: Fraser Coast's next step to being waste-free

WASTE-FREE: Replenish Refill owner Sara Storoy among the wares in her Main St, Pialba store. Her philosophy for living a sustainable life is to start small.

SARA Storoy believes sustainable living starts by taking small steps towards reducing our waste and its impact on the environment.

Putting her money where her mouth is, she has just opened a zero-waste store in Main St, Pialba.

Hanging proudly on the wall of Replenish Refill is a quote by sustainability proponent Annie Leonard that says: "There is no such thing as away. When you throw something away, it must go somewhere."

Since opening on February 26, Sara said, the most popular items were stainless-steel straws and bamboo toothbrushes.

"I think there's a bit more awareness out there especially since China stopped taking all our recycling, and people started questioning where it's going and what we can do on our level to help," Sara said.

"And it's a matter of everyone can make small changes, it's not about suddenly becoming waste-free and not producing anything, but it's about making those small changes and perhaps reconsidering or thinking options into the future.

"Any small change can make a huge difference on a global scale."

Sara said her store's concept was not unique, however there was a need for her products in Hervey Bay.

She said customers could bring in their own containers and buy as much or as little product as they liked which dispelled the perception reusable or organic was more expensive than disposable.

"The initial cost might be slightly higher for some things; other things are on par, so it's just a matter of thinking about how long you're going to have something and what's the best way to use it," Sara said.

"Where you buy a stainless-steel peg versus a plastic one it's not going to rot out in the sun.

"It's more about education and showing people there are alternatives out there and small changes make a huge difference."

You can find Replenish Refill at 29 Main St, Pialba.