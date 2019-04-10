NEW BUSINESS: Grab a brew with a view in fresh cafe

ON THE GRIND: Brew & View Cafe owner Cameron Mead and staff member Amberlyn Stik have been kept busy since the Point Vernon cafe opened on April 2.

ON THE GRIND: Brew & View Cafe owner Cameron Mead and staff member Amberlyn Stik have been kept busy since the Point Vernon cafe opened on April 2. Alistair Brightman

WORD spread like wild fire about a new cafe opening at Point Vernon, with hundreds of people walking through the door on opening day.

With a view of the beach at Point Vernon and a design that wouldn't feel out of place in the Hamptons, Brew & View Cafe owner Cameron Mead said it was no wonder it drew interest.

"As we were doing these renovations and setting up, I would say every 20 minutes someone was poking their head in and asking when it was opening," Mr Mead said.

"We put our Facebook page up two days before we opened and that was enough.

"It was a big first week, which is good.

"I had to hire another two staff before the weekend because it was busier than what I anticipated it to be."

<< CLICK HERE TO READ MORE LOCAL BUSINESS NEWS >>

It was only a matter of months from pondering the idea of owning a cafe to the launch date of April 2, which Mr Mead said was a steep learning process.

"Pretty much everything was difficult," he said with a laugh. "It's not easy and everything is expensive but it's a learn-as-you-go process.

"You hit the ground running and if things go wrong you've just got to fix them."

The long-time Hervey Bay local has a background in hospitality after working at Bean Beat for many years, developing his love for coffee.

"I wouldn't call myself a connoisseur but I do love coffee," he said.

"The owner of Bean Beat is a good friend of mine and I really enjoy their coffee and what they do down there and that was probably the start of it.

"That's why I wanted to go with a good brand like Toby's Estate."

Brew & View Cafe is at 149 Esplanade, Point Vernon and is open for breakfast and lunch from 6am to 2pm, Tuesday to Sunday.