NEW BUSINESS: Hair and coffee combo

CAFFEINE HIT: Tapestry Boho Couture owner Emma Edmeades is combining her love of coffee with hair.

Tapestry Boho Couture owner Emma Edmeades is combining her love of coffee with hair.

COMBINING her love for a good coffee and a passion for hairdressing, Emma Edmeades has opened a business where this is exactly what you'll get.

Tapestry Boho Couture combines hair and coffee in a trendy and modern space.

Ms Edmeades moved to the region with her family about 14 months ago and since opening her business in Torquay, she's loved the whole-hearted welcome from the community.

The passionate hairdresser and coffee lover decided to offer this mix to the market and she's already had great success.

"The feedback and support from the community has been fantastic," she said.

"We moved to the region for the lifestyle and to be closer to family and we've been welcomed so whole-heartedly."

Tapestry Boho Couture owner Emma Edmeades. Jodie Callcott

The 33-year-old's inspiration for her design came from creating a space she wanted to go to every day and something that was trendy but wouldn't date quickly.

When it comes to the idea of hair and coffee Ms Edmeades knows everyone loves a good coffee so why not give her clients both?

"I wanted to marry the two up," she said.

"It is something new here."

This is her first venture into the workforce since taking time off to be a stay-at-home mum three years ago.

The business opened eight weeks ago.

"I wanted to continue to have flexibility and work life balance around my family," she said.

The hard-working entrepreneur, who moved up from Toowoomba, does it all herself, hair and coffee.

"We are a coffee bar, no meals," she said.

"I have created a space where clients can come and sit or grab their coffees to go."

You can discover Tapestry Boho Couture at shop 2/10 Fraser St, Torquay.