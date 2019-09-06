New business is Mary Valley's secret paradise

UNIQUE: Jenny and Glenn Carlson say their resort plans have come together perfectly with their small scale holiday centre where luxury meets peace and quiet.

UNIQUE: Jenny and Glenn Carlson say their resort plans have come together perfectly with their small scale holiday centre where luxury meets peace and quiet. Arthur Gorrie

"WE STILL feel good when we come here,” Jenny Carlson said at the uniquely beautiful cabin resort she and husband Glenn have just built near Imbil.

Valley Cabins by the Creek is the name and that is what it is, Mr Carlson said of the Yabba Creek resort.

The couple have always enjoyed visiting the 23ha property, on the banks of Yabba Creek, but now they have built a four-cabin paradise for people who really want to get away.

"There's still mobile reception, but there is plenty of seclusion and plenty of secret picnic spots and swimming holes at the creek.

"It's the location,” he said.

The mini-village of four self contained cabins centres on a communal laundry, barbecue and fire pit area where you can relax over a couple of cold drinks with other guests, or you can hide away in your own fully equipped cabin.

"We have nibblies supplied by Kenilworth Dairies or Paninis in Gympie.

All the cabins have air conditioning, television, filtered and UV treated rainwater and cooktops with microwaves, so guests hardly have to do a thing.

"There's even ice in the freezer, just waiting,” Mrs Carlson said.

"We had a quiet opening with just some friends, other accommodation providers and the sub contractors who helped us build, and they love the place too,” Mr Carlson said.

"It's been a 12-month process from design to opening.”

There is one cabin especially designed to be fully wheelchair accessible and all of them look out over pasture and creek views to Mt Cooroora, Kenilworth Bluff or Mt Tuchekoi.

"We're now in our first week of being actually open, but we've had two bookings already,” he said.

"We're hoping the word gets around,” Mrs Carlson said.

"It's just got a lovely feel that we still notice,” she said.