NEW BUSINESS: Lawyer opens firm in home town

Lawyer John Willett opened his own law firm in Wharf St, Maryborough . Cody Fox

THERE was no question for John Willett to return to his roots once he finished his law degree.

As a fresh-faced graduate from James Cook University, Maryborough was his training ground until his round-the-world trip earlier this year.

The former Maryborough State High School student spent thousands of hours inside Maryborough courthouse and navigating the community through the system.

His connection with the town and passion for the law has helped Mr Willett with the next chapter of his life.

Last week he opened his own law firm in the CBD.

Mr Willett said he could offer value to the community through his many years working as a lawyer.

"The legal system can be quite treacherous for the unwary, so for me to assist people to navigate that system is very rewarding," Mr Willett said.

"Any new business venture is nerve racking, whether it's in retail or the professional sphere, but I'm confident there's a space for the service I offer across the Fraser Coast and Queensland generally."

Mr Willett said the community had welcomed the news of his new venture.

"The support I have received since people found out I have returned to Maryborough and opened this firm has been overwhelming," he said.

"Everyone from members of the justice system right through to other local business people and even other lawyers have been extremely supportive of me in this start-up phase."

While Mr Willett's passion lies with court-based work, he predominately practises in family law, property settlements and children's issues.