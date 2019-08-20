NEW BUSINESS: M'boro women take just four days to open

WOMEN OF ACTION: Megan Bottcher and Shayla Fox spent just four days creating their new beauty salon in Maryborough's CDB.

FROM home beauty set ups to a city centre shop front, two Maryborough women have wasted no time opening up shop.

The women of action took just four days to open their beauty salon after signing a lease on Friday.

Shayla Fox and Megan Bottcher hoped their new store in Maryborough's CBD would bring more business to the city.

"I opened my new business in Maryborough to help with the retail growth, foot traffic and encouraging visitors which is needed,” Ms Bottcher said.

The pair are offering eyelash extensions, spray tanning, waxing and acrylic nails.

Both women used their home salons to hone their skills before joining forces.

"We've been working from home for a while and then decided to come into the shop,” Ms Bottcher said.

Ms Fox started her eyelash extension business from home after moving from Melbourne about 11 months ago.

She said the real estate they signed their lease through was "very accommodating”.

"We have signed up for six months to start with the option for another 12 months after.

"They were just excited to see someone willing to give it a shot.”

Both women will bring their existing clients to the new shopfront which is on Ellena St.

The Little Fox & Co and Miss M Manicures are also looking to recruit more beauty services.

Ms Fox hoped a hairdresser and make-up artist would join the team and rent space in the salon for just $60 a week.

"They will have access to our online booking system, Afterpay and eftpos.”