FUN AND GAMES: Bundaberg welcomes new games store

New co-owner of Team Card Titan Indi Watts said his favourite part about the game store was the community feel it brought. Picture: Rhylea Millar

A new hobbies store has opened in Bundaberg and you could say the business is all fun and games.

When the owner of a previous games store on Maryborough St decided to close after more than three years in business, Indi Watts and Justyn Antrobus decided to create their own gaming venture.

Team Card Titan opened its doors at the start of the month and has been building a community of game and hobby enthusiasts ever since.

"We started off as a team that supported the (original) store but when the previous owner decided he wanted out of it we felt ready to take over the lease and do our own thing," Mr Watts said.

"Many late nights and early mornings were spent getting it ready in the lead-up to the opening… we painted the front of the store green and red and put decal stickers on the front window to make the building stand out more."

In addition to adding a pop of colour to its exterior, the co-owners have also launched a website and online store for the business allowing it to reach customers even further.

"The store opened last Saturday and we were at full capacity - more people kept coming in but we had no seats left and we've been getting a lot of new faces come in," Mr Watts said.

"It generally picks up from 6pm especially on Saturdays or when we hold events but some people who aren't even interested in gaming come in just to see what it's all about which is pretty cool."

The Bundaberg business hosts everything from trading card, board, table top and roleplaying games - all of which are free to play.

Participants are welcome to bring their own cards and games or use those that have been donated to the store.

"Our inter card trading games vary from Yu-Gi-Oh, Digmon and Dragonball Z to Magic the Gathering and Flesh and Blood as well as other hobbies like board games, miniature games and painting," Mr Watts said.

"It's a free seating space for people to come and use - when it comes to money we sell things at the shop and have a fully-stocked fridge with drinks and snacks which helps us out in the end too."

Since opening on April 3, the store has been at full capacity many times especially on Saturdays or after 6pm.

While Mr Watts is still trying to learn the rules of all the games, he said it was the real community feel that brought him so much joy.

"Our main goal is to keep that community spirit alive - there aren't many places where you can just go to meet new people and play games," he said.

"Normally you have a couple of friends or family members who enjoy playing but this opens that circle up further and for me I just enjoy that real sense of community."

Team Card Titan is now open and the co-owners of the new business are keen to make the store's presence known.

Team Card Titan is at 108 Maryborough St, Walkervale and open from 10am seven days a week.

The store closes at 2pm on Mondays, 5pm on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and stays open late on Thursdays through to Sundays.

For more information click here. https://teamcardtitan.com/

