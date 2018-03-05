NEW BUSINESS: Osteopathy clinic opens in Hervey Bay

Primary school friends Joe Henry and Nat Sloane have opened Bay Osteopathy and Injury Rehabilitation on Torquay Rd.

PRIMARY school friends turned business partners Joe Henry and Nat Sloane hope to improve the quality of life of as many Fraser Coast residents as they can through their new osteopathy clinic.

Bay Osteopathy and Injury Rehabilitation, located on Torquay Rd in Pialba, opened its doors a couple of weeks ago.

Hailing from Sydney, the new Hervey Bay arrivals describe osteopathy as a blend of physiotherapy and chiropractic treatment.

Clients get hands-on work to their problem areas, such as through massage or realignment, and are assigned home exercises as necessary to help achieve their health goal.

"Osteopathy takes a holistic view, making sure the underlying issues and the relevant soft tissues are addressed," Mr Sloane said.

"We focus on educating our clients."

Both of the professionals grew up in Lismore and it was in the New South Wales town that their fateful meet happened at school in about Year 3.

Mr Sloane started studying to become qualified in the health industry first, and Mr Henry followed suit shortly after.

After years of working as osteopaths in busy Sydney, the duo wanted to swap to a more relaxed lifestyle and fulfil their dream of owning a practice.

"It's very rewarding to see people get back to enjoying life, including those suffering chronic issues," Mr Henry said, of his job.

"And it's really great seeing people walk out after an appointment, feeling better than when they came in."

The clinic is located at 5/40 Torquay Rd, Pialba. Call the clinic on 41241711.