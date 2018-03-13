New business owners: All aboard Whalesong

ALL ABOARD: Rebecca and Doug Greenshield have just taken over Whalesong and can't wait to take more guests out on the water.

ALL ABOARD: Rebecca and Doug Greenshield have just taken over Whalesong and can't wait to take more guests out on the water. Inge Hansen

WHEN Rebecca and Doug Greenshields took over one of Hervey Bay's original whale watching boats their vision was clear - to build on the company's eco-friendly nature.

The married couple of 10 years is the new manager of Whalesong.

"We're very much believers of sustainable living and that reflects in our business practices," Mrs Greenshields said.

"We're aiming to be the greenest boat by far."

A major factor in their push for an eco-friendly boat was the installation of a filtered water tap rather than selling bottled water.

Just 13 days into their venture, they already have major events booked including a wedding.

"Apart from whale watching and dolphin watching, we do Seafood at Sunset and the Fraser Beach and Barbecue in the summer," Mrs Greenshields said.

"We have separate charters as well which are very popular and we host anything from birthday parties to weddings, wedding anniversaries and reunions."

The vessel is also wheelchair accessible.

Mr Greenshields said the couple's main focus for their new business venture was to be sure guests feel comfortable and safe at all times.

"We welcome absolutely anyone on board and our vision is to offer a year-round experience," he said.

"The whales are important for Hervey Bay but we want to show people there's more to explore."